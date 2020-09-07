Danville Police arrest person of interest in killing of woman

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have arrested a person of interest they say was involved in a weekend killing.

Lashanda Mecole Deshazo was found shot to death early Sunday.

The person has been arrested on unrelated charges, and the name won’t be released unless police file charges or if doing so “does not compromise the investigation.”

Police say the case continues to develop as more information comes in, and they continue to track evidence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 434-793-0000 or through the CARE app.

