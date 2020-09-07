First responders work through Labor Day holiday

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While people drove to places such as the lake this Labor Day, others were hard at work.

Denney Wright is a deputy with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Like other first responders, he worked this Labor Day to keep everyone safe.

“Ever since I was young, and then my father got into it and it just sparked the fire even more,” said Wright.

Wright previously worked as a dispatcher and in a jail, but being an officer means being on the front lines even when others are off for a national holiday.

“You know, in this line of work, the community has to be protected. We’re out here to do that. Obviously, we’re missing time with our families, but this is the job we signed up to do,” said Wright.

Wright says it gives him a sense of pride.

He says he’s able to make the laid-back atmosphere of Labor Day possible for the people around him.

“Just to know that everybody else is out here and we’re out here to keep everyone safe. They can have their family time, get-togethers,” said Wright.

Family time is something Wright and others missed Monday.

But he says he takes other time to make sure he gets time with those closest to him.

“On your days off and weekends that you do have off. We do have some holidays off. Just take advantage of it,” said Wright.

He also says although the pandemic has made work a bit different, the job still largely remains the same.

