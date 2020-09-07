Advertisement

First responders work through Labor Day holiday

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While people drove to places such as the lake this Labor Day, others were hard at work.

Denney Wright is a deputy with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Like other first responders, he worked this Labor Day to keep everyone safe.

“Ever since I was young, and then my father got into it and it just sparked the fire even more,” said Wright.

Wright previously worked as a dispatcher and in a jail, but being an officer means being on the front lines even when others are off for a national holiday.

“You know, in this line of work, the community has to be protected. We’re out here to do that. Obviously, we’re missing time with our families, but this is the job we signed up to do,” said Wright.

Wright says it gives him a sense of pride.

He says he’s able to make the laid-back atmosphere of Labor Day possible for the people around him.

“Just to know that everybody else is out here and we’re out here to keep everyone safe. They can have their family time, get-togethers,” said Wright.

Family time is something Wright and others missed Monday.

But he says he takes other time to make sure he gets time with those closest to him.

“On your days off and weekends that you do have off. We do have some holidays off. Just take advantage of it,” said Wright.

He also says although the pandemic has made work a bit different, the job still largely remains the same.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Forest Elementary School talks return to the classroom

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Kids at the school will be in class five days a week.

Consumer

New restaurant at White’s Travel Center gets finishing touches

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Quaker Steak and Oil is a themed restaurant serving everything from steaks to chicken wings, all in a decor featuring local race cars and motorcycles.

Consumer

About 1,100 Lynchburg water bills still outstanding

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
A hard date on cutoffs hasn't been decided yet.

Crime

Danville Police arrest man for woman’s murder

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Detectives are not searching for anyone else for the killing.

News

Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival 2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Candace Monaghan joined the 7@four crew Tuesday

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech fall commencement will be online

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students as of September 6.

News

Cleared: Crash closed all westbound lanes of US-460W in Appomattox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash site was at Junction 613 in Appomattox County

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
Many Senate Republicans are resisting more spending.

Community

Roanoke County Public Library plans post-COVID reopening beginning end of September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Masks are required for anyone over three years old, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The New Back-to-School

Lynchburg, Grayson Co. schools expand free meal programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Meals are available for all children 18 and under in Lynchburg, and 2-18 in Grayson.

Crime

Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating fugitive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Jeffrey Russell Wilson, of Altavista, is wanted on multiple charges in the county and nearby localities.