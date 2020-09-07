Grown Here at Home: What to know about this year’s Sunflower Festival in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - If you ever needed a reason to get out of the house, let 21 acres of sunflowers be the thing that does it! It’s quite the sight at Beaver Dam Farm in Botetourt County. The sunflower festival is happening this year. The prep work for the event started months ago.

“We started prepping the ground in May and June and we started planting in July,” explained Candace Monaghan, organizer of the sunflower festival.

Just like in years past, Candace has been keeping track of the growth of the sunflowers on social media.

“I love tracking them just to see how quickly they do grow. And just this last week they grew 19 inches within the week,” she explained.

The festival will look a little different this year in some ways. There won’t be as many children’s activities, but there will be more crafters. You’ll also need to have a mask for those moments when you may be waiting in line. Otherwise, while you’re out in the field, you won’t need to wear it. There’s obviously plenty of room and fresh air. And, if you plan on showing up the second weekend of the festival, if everything goes as planned, you’ll get a little something extra.

“We’ve planted a few red sunflowers. So in addition to all the beautiful black oils you see, as soon as you come in the gate, we planted about 8,000 red ones.

The festival will take place over two weekends. Saturday and Sunday, September 12 -13 and 19-20. To guarantee your admission into the festival, you’ll have to do that online this year.

“Go to beaverdamsunflowers.com. And then under events. All of our events for the festival and the week in-between are listed there. And you can pick what time slot you need and how many tickets you need, per time slot. And check out and pay for them there,” Candace explained.

Get ready to take some pictures and enjoy the view. The beauty in this field is a real showstopper.

