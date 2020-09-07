Advertisement

Hillsville looks forward to 2021 annual Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market

By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since 1967, the annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market in Hillsville is not happening.

The official announcement came in August. It’s known as one of the biggest flea markets in the U.S, with hundreds of vendors. In past years, the four-day event has seen nearly 700,000 people.

“It was disappointing that it wasn’t going to happen this year, but that’s the world we’re living in at the moment. We’ve spoken to many vendors and everyone that we’ve talked to so far says they’re missing us this year, but they’re planning on coming back next year,” said Lowell Bowman, a Carroll County property owner.

Many lots are offering to extend vendor deposits for the 2021 flea market and gun show.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Forest Elementary School talks return to the classroom

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Kids at the school will be in class five days a week.

Consumer

New restaurant at White’s Travel Center gets finishing touches

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Quaker Steak and Oil is a themed restaurant serving everything from steaks to chicken wings, all in a decor featuring local race cars and motorcycles.

Consumer

About 1,100 Lynchburg water bills still outstanding

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
A hard date on cutoffs hasn't been decided yet.

Crime

Danville Police arrest man for woman’s murder

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Detectives are not searching for anyone else for the killing.

News

Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival 2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Candace Monaghan joined the 7@four crew Tuesday

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech fall commencement will be online

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students as of September 6.

News

Cleared: Crash closed all westbound lanes of US-460W in Appomattox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash site was at Junction 613 in Appomattox County

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
Many Senate Republicans are resisting more spending.

Community

Roanoke County Public Library plans post-COVID reopening beginning end of September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Masks are required for anyone over three years old, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The New Back-to-School

Lynchburg, Grayson Co. schools expand free meal programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Meals are available for all children 18 and under in Lynchburg, and 2-18 in Grayson.

Crime

Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating fugitive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Jeffrey Russell Wilson, of Altavista, is wanted on multiple charges in the county and nearby localities.