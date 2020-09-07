Hillsville looks forward to 2021 annual Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since 1967, the annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market in Hillsville is not happening.

The official announcement came in August. It’s known as one of the biggest flea markets in the U.S, with hundreds of vendors. In past years, the four-day event has seen nearly 700,000 people.

“It was disappointing that it wasn’t going to happen this year, but that’s the world we’re living in at the moment. We’ve spoken to many vendors and everyone that we’ve talked to so far says they’re missing us this year, but they’re planning on coming back next year,” said Lowell Bowman, a Carroll County property owner.

Many lots are offering to extend vendor deposits for the 2021 flea market and gun show.

