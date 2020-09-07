Advertisement

Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash causes delays along I-81N in Botetourt Co.

Drivers were hit with delays of two miles from a multi-vehicle crash along I-81N in Botetourt County Monday.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash has now been cleared, according to VDOT.

EARLIER: Drivers can expect delays of two miles from a multi-vehicle crash along I-81N in Botetourt County Monday.

The crash is located .1 mile south of Junction US 220 South-Exit 150A, according to VDOT.

Both the north right shoulder and exit ramp are closed.

