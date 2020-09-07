Name released of man killed in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man Friday night.

The crash happened at 11:10 p.m. September 4 on Marysville Road, about 1,000 feet from Route 29.

The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup was headed east on Marysville Road when he ran off the left side and hit a utility pole.

Brian Krantz, 54, of Gladys died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

