Name released of man killed in Campbell County crash
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man Friday night.
The crash happened at 11:10 p.m. September 4 on Marysville Road, about 1,000 feet from Route 29.
The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup was headed east on Marysville Road when he ran off the left side and hit a utility pole.
Brian Krantz, 54, of Gladys died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
