One killed, one injured in early morning motorcycle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police confirmed a man died early Monday in a motorcycle crash in southwest Roanoke.

About 12:30 a.m. September 7, officers were called to a crash in the 700 block of Campbell Avenue SW. Officers found a man and a woman lying in the road near a motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics; the woman was taken to a hospital. The man’s name will be released after family is notified.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving the motorcycle and lost control, hitting the median.

