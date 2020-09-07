Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Hershberger Road; driver sought

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman on Hershberger Road early Monday.

About 1:30 a.m. September 7, police were called to the 2000 block of Hershberger Road NW. They found the woman dead in the road. Her name has not been released.

Police say their investigation so far indicates the woman and a man, who was not injured, were in the road when a driver traveling east hit the woman and drove off. Officers got a description of the vehicle from witnesses, and found the vehicle at Piedmont Park.

Police have released no further information.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.