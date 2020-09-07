Advertisement

Rockbridge Area Republicans hold Labor Day breakfast amid pandemic concerns

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Labor Day parade and accompanying political rally have been the traditional start of the political season in Virginia, but this year the streets of Buena Vista were quiet, giving the politicians who normally are working the crowd a break.

“I’m usually, from the parade, I’m usually hot and sweaty, lost the jacket, lost the tie, up here drinking water,” said Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th District) from the podium at the Republican breakfast at Glen Maury Park. “But that gets the blood pumping, but you’re going to have to help me get energized today.”

The Rockbridge Area Republicans were the only ones to have a gathering this year. The Democrats decided to forgo their breakfast because of COVID.

“The reality is that at least 50 percent of the people that attend the Democratic breakfast in Buena Vista are over 65 years of age, the most vulnerable group of people who, people that need to be practicing social distancing in these days of the virus and the pandemic,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-26th District). “And we’re doing the best we can to keep people safe. But people are fired up.”

Enthusiasm was not absent at the Republican breakfast.

“We love our traditions,” said Cline, “Especially here in Buena Vista and Rockbridge County.”

And while the crowd also trended older, there were a number of youngsters as well.

“I listened to all of it,” said Dasha Billias, 9. “I thought it was really interesting.”

And some, like 6-year-old Warren Ramos, had questions.

“The states are really important,” Ramos explained, “And I wanted to know if there would be freedom or liberty.”

A question all politicians are hoping to answer in November.

