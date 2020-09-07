Virginia’s ban on evictions expiring Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A statewide ban on evictions expires Monday after the Virginia Supreme Court denied Governor Northam’s request to extend it.

However, there may still be hope for tenants in danger of being kicked out. This means renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, have another avenue.

Tenants can apply for an eviction ban under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s ban lifts on Jan. 1, 2021.

Eviction bans under the CDC can stop evictions already in progress. Tenants will still be required to pay back all of those months of rent and late fees they’ve acquired.

Renters can’t make more than $99,000 a year and a couple can not make more than $198,000 a year in order to be considered.

Tenants must also show that they tried other options to make their rent, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

If unsuccessful, renters can hand their declaration to their landlord.

Landlords can face criminal charges if they try to force the renters from their homes because of no payments.

