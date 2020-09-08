7@four: Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Candace Monaghan from Beaver Dam Farm joined the 7@four crew Tuesday to preview this year’s Bever Dam Sunflower Festival, welcoming visitors for two different weekends in September.

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers is located at 170 Wheatland Rd. in Buchanan.

Open from 9 a.m. - 6 a.m. during the weekends of September 12-13 and September 19-20, this year’s fun will still include staples like field tours, hayrides, a petting zoo, music, and vendors. Please click here for a list of COVID-19 rules and guidelines in-place for 2020.

Ticket purchases are encouraged to be made online, though a limited number of cash-only $5 tickets will be available at the door.

