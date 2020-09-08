9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is back for 2020

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is back and this year, there are two ways to participate, virtually or in-person.

The virtual event can be completed anytime until December 31. You have the flexibility to participate in a climb or create your own workout.

The in-person climb will be held at the Salem Red Sox Stadium Friday, September 11 from 5-7 p.m. While the event will be different from years past, this event still gives us the opportunity to participate together, safely. The event will be limited to 100 participants. Food and beverages will be available at the ballpark for all participants.

To register for either event, click here.

All proceeds for the event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF).

The Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters, police, and EMS workers who selflessly gave their lives so others might live on 9-11-2001. Each participant of the Memorial Stair Climb will pay tribute to an FDNY firefighter, police officer, or EMS member by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of an FDNY brother, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation we can ensure each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS members are honored and that the world knows we will never forget.

All virtual or in-person participants will receive a t-shirt from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at the start of 2021 to commemorate the event. Past Stair Climb T-Shirts will be available at the in-person event as supplies last.

If you already registered to be a virtual climber and would like to go to the stadium, you can still attend the in-person event.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.