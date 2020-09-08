Advertisement

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is back for 2020

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is back and this year, there are two ways to participate, virtually or in-person.

The virtual event can be completed anytime until December 31. You have the flexibility to participate in a climb or create your own workout.

The in-person climb will be held at the Salem Red Sox Stadium Friday, September 11 from 5-7 p.m. While the event will be different from years past, this event still gives us the opportunity to participate together, safely. The event will be limited to 100 participants. Food and beverages will be available at the ballpark for all participants.

To register for either event, click here.

All proceeds for the event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF).

The Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters, police, and EMS workers who selflessly gave their lives so others might live on 9-11-2001. Each participant of the Memorial Stair Climb will pay tribute to an FDNY firefighter, police officer, or EMS member by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of an FDNY brother, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation we can ensure each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS members are honored and that the world knows we will never forget.

All virtual or in-person participants will receive a t-shirt from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at the start of 2021 to commemorate the event. Past Stair Climb T-Shirts will be available at the in-person event as supplies last.

If you already registered to be a virtual climber and would like to go to the stadium, you can still attend the in-person event.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Roanoke County Public Library plans post-COVID reopening beginning end of September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Masks are required for anyone over three years old, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Community

Buena Vista celebrates Labor Day with few remaining events

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
In past years, it was busy downtown on Labor Day, with the parade marching through town, but this year the roads are empty as the parade was canceled.

Community

Folks run “Miles for Music”

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
You can sign up for a virtual ride, walk or run to raise money for the arts.

Community

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia adapts to pandemic

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Changes have been made to the organization's health and safety protocol.

Latest News

Community

Berglund Center to hold semi-annual flea market outdoors

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The event is set for Saturday, October 10.

Local

Rockbridge Habitat house moves to its new home

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
A crane and trucks were at Rockbridge County High School to move a Habitat for Humanity home to its final location in a nearby housing development.

Local

Art for Arf show supports Rockbridge SPCA

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Friday's the opening night for the Art for Arf program. Participants got 10x10 canvasses from the Rockbridge Area SPCA to make whatever animal-featured artwork they were moved to make.

Community

Lynchburg organizations deliver more aid to non-profits

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Eligible organizations could get grants worth up to $5,000.

Your Hometown Matters

Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day is September 19

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT
It will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The New Back-to-School

Washington and Lee University English for Speakers of Other Languages Program seeks gently used computers

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Washington and Lee English for Speakers of Other Languages Program and 50 Ways Rockbridge are reaching out via social media for gently used laptops and iPads that they can recondition and get to people who need access to equipment, but can’t afford it.