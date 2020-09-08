About 1,100 Lynchburg water bills still outstanding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City says about 1,100 water bills are still outstanding.

That number is about the same as in late July.

That report comes after local organizations announced relief funds in July.

Lynchburg Water Resources says while the trend isn’t getting worse, those bills still need to be paid.

They say they haven’t put a hard date on cutoffs just yet.

“We’re concerned because we’re not doing cutoffs, people are really not making this a priority and we definitely need to emphasize that people need to pay as much as they can on their water bills, even if it’s just a little bit, to try to keep those balances as low as possible," said Timothy Mitchell, Lynchburg Water Resources director.

They say they’re waiting on legislation from the general assembly before they take action.

