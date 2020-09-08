Advertisement

About 1,100 Lynchburg water bills still outstanding

A truck enters the Lynchburg Water Resources facility on Taylor Street Tuesday.
A truck enters the Lynchburg Water Resources facility on Taylor Street Tuesday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City says about 1,100 water bills are still outstanding.

That number is about the same as in late July.

That report comes after local organizations announced relief funds in July.

Lynchburg Water Resources says while the trend isn’t getting worse, those bills still need to be paid.

They say they haven’t put a hard date on cutoffs just yet.

“We’re concerned because we’re not doing cutoffs, people are really not making this a priority and we definitely need to emphasize that people need to pay as much as they can on their water bills, even if it’s just a little bit, to try to keep those balances as low as possible," said Timothy Mitchell, Lynchburg Water Resources director.

They say they’re waiting on legislation from the general assembly before they take action.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Forest Elementary School talks return to the classroom

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Kids at the school will be in class five days a week.

Consumer

New restaurant at White’s Travel Center gets finishing touches

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Quaker Steak and Oil is a themed restaurant serving everything from steaks to chicken wings, all in a decor featuring local race cars and motorcycles.

Crime

Danville Police arrest man for woman’s murder

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Detectives are not searching for anyone else for the killing.

News

Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival 2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Candace Monaghan joined the 7@four crew Tuesday

Latest News

News

Technology stocks keep stumbling; Nasdaq down 9% in 3 days

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga
The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in afternoon trading.

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech fall commencement will be online

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students as of September 6.

News

Cleared: Crash closed all westbound lanes of US-460W in Appomattox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash site was at Junction 613 in Appomattox County

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
Many Senate Republicans are resisting more spending.

Community

Roanoke County Public Library plans post-COVID reopening beginning end of September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Masks are required for anyone over three years old, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The New Back-to-School

Lynchburg, Grayson Co. schools expand free meal programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Meals are available for all children 18 and under in Lynchburg, and 2-18 in Grayson.