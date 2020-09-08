Advertisement

Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating fugitive

Jeffrey Russell Wilson is wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Jeffrey Russell Wilson, of Altavista, is wanted on multiple charges in the county and nearby localities.

Early September 5, deputes with the sheriff’s office attempted a traffic stop for speeding in the Wards Road area (Topaz Lane) of Campbell County. The driver did not stop, but continued into Pittsylvania County at a higher speed.

A person in the vehicle threw items from the window, and two women got out, which resulted in one of them being hit by another driver.

Warrants have been obtained for Wilson for eluding and possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II substance(s). The CCSO says additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

