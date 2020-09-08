Advertisement

Casino backers in Bristol make final push before elections

While Election Day isn’t until Nov. 3, early voting starts later this month.
(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Backers of a proposed casino and resort in southwest Virginia are ramping up efforts to boost support for the project before it goes to voters for a decision. Virginia lawmakers opened the door for the project earlier this year, and now voters in Bristol must approve it in a public referendum.

A pro-casino referendum committee has sent mailers, placed signs, bought advertising and announced small businesses that support the project, the Bristol Herald Courier recently reported. If approved, a gaming license application could be submitted as soon as late 2020.

