Advertisement

Chromebook catches fire in Alleghany County home

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s little sign of it now, on the front walk where Michelle Bowling brought in Tuesday’s mail, but a few weeks ago, a Chromebook sat burning.

“It was probably around 12:30, one o’clock, and my son had yelled and he said that his Chromebook was on fire,” Bowling said.

Her son’s Chromebook, issued for schoolwork, was overheating and smoking.

“It had a horrible smell," she said. "And it completely filled the house with it.”

Without thinking, she snapped up the machine to take outside.

“I just automatically threw it on the sidewalk and it just burst into flames," Bowling remembered. "And we just stood there until it completely just got finished burning.”

School officials quickly replaced the Chromebook with a loaner. They say it was returned to the vendor but a cause for the fire was not determined.

“I wanted to reach out to the whole area and let people know that the Chromebooks can overheat, they can ignite," she said. "And this happened at night, if he hadn’t woke up with the smoke, it could have burned the house down.”

They now charge the Chromebook in the kitchen, and unplug it at night.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

News

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.

Crime

Suspect in Roanoke County explosives case surrenders to police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect was sought for Manufacture, transport, distribute, possess or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices.

News

Virginia State Police respond to incident in Montgomery County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are assisting Montgomery County officials with an incident on Blair Street.

Safety

N.C. boy killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The accident happened near milepost 297 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, just before noon September 6.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Salem schools moving to 100% attendance for early grades, 50% for 3rd-12th

Updated: 5 hours ago
This change in schedule is set to begin Monday, September 14.

Forecast

Wednesday, September 9, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 4

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

State police report 17 traffic deaths in Virginia over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
State police investigated a total of 484 crashes during the holiday weekend.

Coronavirus

Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops; Radford leaves hotspot top ten list

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,072 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,051 reported Tuesday.

Politics

Rocky Mount names assistant town manager

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Mark Moore is making the move from Pittsylvania County, where he served as the director of parks and recreation for more than nine years. He has also held positions with the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Botetourt County.