Chromebook catches fire in Alleghany County home

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s little sign of it now, on the front walk where Michelle Bowling brought in Tuesday’s mail, but a few weeks ago, a Chromebook sat burning.

“It was probably around 12:30, one o’clock, and my son had yelled and he said that his Chromebook was on fire,” Bowling said.

Her son’s Chromebook, issued for schoolwork, was overheating and smoking.

“It had a horrible smell," she said. "And it completely filled the house with it.”

Without thinking, she snapped up the machine to take outside.

“I just automatically threw it on the sidewalk and it just burst into flames," Bowling remembered. "And we just stood there until it completely just got finished burning.”

School officials quickly replaced the Chromebook with a loaner. They say it was returned to the vendor but a cause for the fire was not determined.

“I wanted to reach out to the whole area and let people know that the Chromebooks can overheat, they can ignite," she said. "And this happened at night, if he hadn’t woke up with the smoke, it could have burned the house down.”

They now charge the Chromebook in the kitchen, and unplug it at night.

