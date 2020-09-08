Advertisement

Congress investigates Fort Hood following soldier deaths

Traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign, Tuesday, July 9, 2013, in Fort Hood, Texas.
Traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign, Tuesday, July 9, 2013, in Fort Hood, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.

According to data from Fort Hood officials, the 28 deaths include five homicides, as well as accidents, suicides, deaths related to illness, cases still under investigation and one combat-related death.

Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jackie Speier of California sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths. Lynch chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on National Security, and Speier leads the Committee on Armed Services' Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

According to the letter, the subcommittees will jointly investigate if recent deaths “may be symptomatic of underlying leadership, discipline, and morale deficiencies throughout the chain-of-command.”

The letter said that according to Army data there were an average of 129 felonies committed annually at Fort Hood between 2014 and 2019, including cases of homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault.

The members of Congress cited the deaths of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who according to federal officials was bludgeoned to death at the Texas base in April by a fellow soldier, and Pvt. Gregory Morales, whose remains were found in June while searching for Guillen. Morales was reported missing in August 2019.

The letter also names Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Sgt. Elder Fernandes, whose deaths are still under investigation, and the homicide investigations of Pvt. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, Spc. Freddy Delacruz Jr. and Spc. Shelby Tyler Jones.

According to the letter, McCarthy during an August visit to Texas stated that Fort Hood had the “highest, the most cases for sexual assault and harassment and murders for our entire formation of the US Army.”

Lynch and Speier said they will report the conditions and circumstances that could have contributed to the soldiers' deaths and seek justice on behalf of soldiers and families “who may have been failed by a military system and culture that was ultimately responsible for their care and protection.”

The family of Guillen, whose remains were found on July 1, has rallied from Texas to the doors of the White House calling for a congressional investigation. Natalie Khawam, who represents the Guillen family, said she is thankful Congress has agreed to their demands to investigate.

“Our soldiers and their families deserve the truth,” Khawam said.

Leaders of the Navajo Nation said in a statement Tuesday that they sent letters to members of Congress calling for “a congressional inquiry and formal investigation” into the deaths of two Navajo Nation members who were stationed at Fort Hood.

Pvt. Carlton L. Chee, 25, died on Sept. 2 after collapsing at the Texas base following physical training exercises on Aug. 28, according to Fort Hood officials. The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President also received information from the family of Spc. Miguel D. Yazzie, who died on July 3 at Fort Hood, according to a statement from Navajo leaders.

“It is very troubling that while they are mourning the loss of their loved ones, they are not receiving adequate and timely factual information regarding the time leading up to their deaths,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

___

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues."

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rochester police leaders retire in wake of calls for change

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

The New Back-to-School

Forest Elementary School talks return to the classroom

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Kids at the school will be in class five days a week.

Consumer

New restaurant at White’s Travel Center gets finishing touches

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Quaker Steak and Oil is a themed restaurant serving everything from steaks to chicken wings, all in a decor featuring local race cars and motorcycles.

Consumer

About 1,100 Lynchburg water bills still outstanding

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
A hard date on cutoffs hasn't been decided yet.

Crime

Danville Police arrest man for woman’s murder

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Detectives are not searching for anyone else for the killing.

Latest News

National

House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.

News

Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Candace Monaghan joined the 7@four crew Tuesday

National Politics

Georgia investigating double voting in primary election

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

News

Technology stocks keep stumbling; Nasdaq down 9% in 3 days

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga
The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in afternoon trading.

National

Around the country, at least 76 wildfires are burning, prompting red flag warnings in several states

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
A 60-degree temperature drop in Colorado, a devastating firestorm in Washington, and nearly two dozen large fires burning throughout California.

National

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.