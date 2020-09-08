Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; two new deaths reported

Numbers rise at Virginia Tech and Radford universities
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 128,407 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 8, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 127,571 reported Monday, an 836-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 645 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

5,696 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Tuesday are considered “probable.”

VDH hasn’t released the Tuesday case count for the city of Radford, a hot spot lately because of a spike in cases. It sits at number eight on the New York Times hotspot list, down from number seven Monday as far as cases per resident, based on Monday’s count of 600.

Radford University has 64 new positive cases in the last week, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. That’s a 12.26 percent positivity rate from on-campus tests, with a total of 357 positive cases since testing began in mid-August. The weekly rise in cases is down substantially from the previous week, when there were 195 new cases.

Also on the hotspot list outside the top ten are Harrisonburg, Montgomery, Franklin City and Grayson.

Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases among students as of September 6, and three among employees, according to the campus COVID dashboard. That’s from 11,984 tests conducted since August 3, and 324 of the student positives and all three of the employee positives are from the last week.

There are 2,686 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up two from the 2,684 reported Monday.

1,684,048 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.7 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Monday.

1,051 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,061 reported Monday. 15,770 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

