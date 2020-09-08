Cleared: Crash closed all westbound lanes of US-460W in Appomattox County
The crash site was at Junction 613 in Appomattox County
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
EARLIER: Drivers can expect delays Tuesday following a vehicle crash along US-460W at Junction Route 613 in Appomattox County, according to VDOT.
All westbound lanes and both shoulders are closed.
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.