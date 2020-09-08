Danville Police arrest man for woman’s murder

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged a man with second-degree murder for the killing of a woman Sunday morning.

Raheem Supreme Chambliss, Sr., 35. is being held in the Pittsylvania County jail for the murder of Lashanda Deshazo.

Police say evidence indicates Chambliss and Deshazo knew each other, and the shooting was drug-related. Detectives are not searching for anyone else for the killing.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

