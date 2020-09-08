Advertisement

Clouds thicken tonight with a showery end to the week

Showers & storms return by Wednesday
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine continues to fade this afternoon as more clouds move in. As a low pressure system develops off the east coast skies will turn mostly cloudy and we can’t totally rule out a stray shower overnight. We turn unsettled by Wednesday with clouds and scattered showers returning.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

A low pressure system off the coast will deliver a low-level easterly component to the wind and bring moisture off the Atlantic into the region. This will increase our humidity levels and available water to help produce off and on showers and thunderstorms, mainly each afternoon. Any storms that develop could have high rainfall rates. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Showers and storm chances increase by the middle of the week.
Showers and storm chances increase by the middle of the week.(WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’ll watch for a cutoff low in the Midwest that will eventually get picked up by an approaching front arriving over the weekend. Until that front moves through early Sunday, look for muggy weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. By Sunday, we should get a notable drop in humidity and temperatures.

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 2 areas for possible development through the next 5 days not including Tropical Storm Rene and Tropical Storm Paulette. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.

NHC 5 Day Outlook
NHC 5 Day Outlook(Grey)
The NHC continues to monitor 2 areas for possible development not including Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene.
The NHC continues to monitor 2 areas for possible development not including Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene.(WDBJ)

It has been 24 years since a major hurricane (CAT 3+) made landfall along the east coast. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts takes a look back at Hurricane Fran in the Weather Wise Guy Podcast.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday, September 8 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

Tuesday, September 8, Morning FastCast

Updated: 13 hours ago
We'll see lots of sunshine early followed by a few more clouds this afternoon.

Forecast

Last of the sunny, dry days Tuesday before midweek changes arrive

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Sunny and dry conditions continue this Labor Day with unsettled weather by mid week.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday, September 7 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Skies remain clear overnight with another pleasant day Tuesday before big changes by mid week.

Forecast

Monday, September 7, Midday FastCast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
Beautiful sunshine continues this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Forecast

Monday, September 7, Morning FastCast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:38 AM EDT

Forecast

Subtle jump in humidity as skies remain dry Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Sunny and dry conditions continue into Labor Day with unsettled weather by mid week.

Forecast

Sunday, September 6 - Evening FastCast

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
The pleasant weather will stick around into Monday with afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.

Forecast

Sunday AM Forecast

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT