Clouds thicken tonight with a showery end to the week

Sunshine continues to fade this afternoon as more clouds move in. As a low pressure system develops off the east coast skies will turn mostly cloudy and we can’t totally rule out a stray shower overnight. We turn unsettled by Wednesday with clouds and scattered showers returning.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

A low pressure system off the coast will deliver a low-level easterly component to the wind and bring moisture off the Atlantic into the region. This will increase our humidity levels and available water to help produce off and on showers and thunderstorms, mainly each afternoon. Any storms that develop could have high rainfall rates. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Showers and storm chances increase by the middle of the week. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’ll watch for a cutoff low in the Midwest that will eventually get picked up by an approaching front arriving over the weekend. Until that front moves through early Sunday, look for muggy weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. By Sunday, we should get a notable drop in humidity and temperatures.

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 2 areas for possible development through the next 5 days not including Tropical Storm Rene and Tropical Storm Paulette. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (Grey)

The NHC continues to monitor 2 areas for possible development not including Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene. (WDBJ)

It has been 24 years since a major hurricane (CAT 3+) made landfall along the east coast. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts takes a look back at Hurricane Fran in the Weather Wise Guy Podcast.