Roanoke City Council develops legislative agenda

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local governments play the long game when they look to Richmond for help.

Every year, Roanoke City Council members prepare a wish list for state lawmakers. They began that process Tuesday morning.

Their priorities cover a lot of ground, but this year they include more state funding for education, mental health programs and gun violence prevention.

“A lot of things that we have requested for many years, didn’t happen until finally they did, such as allowing school divisions to set their own start date,” said City Council Member Bill Bestpitch. “We had that in our legislative requests year after year, for many years, and it finally went through.”

Bestpitch said sometimes the makeup of the General Assembly makes a difference, and sometimes it just pays to be persistent.

Roanoke City Council will continue to refine its legislative agenda, during additional meetings between now and mid-December.

