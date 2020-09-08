Golf tournament raises money for scholarships

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department wants you to grab your clubs and take a swing at helping area students hit the books.

It’s part of their second annual golf tournament that raises scholarship money for high school students interested in a future as a first responder.

The money will be awarded to high school seniors at Lord Botetourt and James River who plan to continue their studies in this field.

“So last year we raised enough to give away two $1,000 scholarships and we hope to continue to do that every year,” Troutville Volunteer Fire Department President Jonathan Simmons said.

The tournament is scheduled for September 25 at Botetourt Golf & Swim Club and folks can register in advance or on the day of the event.

For more information, you can visit the department’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.