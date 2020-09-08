Advertisement

Golf tournament raises money for scholarships

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department wants you to grab your clubs and take a swing at helping area students hit the books.

It’s part of their second annual golf tournament that raises scholarship money for high school students interested in a future as a first responder.

The money will be awarded to high school seniors at Lord Botetourt and James River who plan to continue their studies in this field.

“So last year we raised enough to give away two $1,000 scholarships and we hope to continue to do that every year,” Troutville Volunteer Fire Department President Jonathan Simmons said.

The tournament is scheduled for September 25 at Botetourt Golf & Swim Club and folks can register in advance or on the day of the event.

For more information, you can visit the department’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

News

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.

Crime

Suspect in Roanoke County explosives case surrenders to police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect was sought for Manufacture, transport, distribute, possess or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices.

News

Virginia State Police respond to incident in Montgomery County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are assisting Montgomery County officials with an incident on Blair Street.

Safety

N.C. boy killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The accident happened near milepost 297 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, just before noon September 6.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Salem schools moving to 100% attendance for early grades, 50% for 3rd-12th

Updated: 5 hours ago
This change in schedule is set to begin Monday, September 14.

Forecast

Wednesday, September 9, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 4

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

State police report 17 traffic deaths in Virginia over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
State police investigated a total of 484 crashes during the holiday weekend.

Coronavirus

Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops; Radford leaves hotspot top ten list

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,072 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,051 reported Tuesday.

Politics

Rocky Mount names assistant town manager

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Mark Moore is making the move from Pittsylvania County, where he served as the director of parks and recreation for more than nine years. He has also held positions with the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Botetourt County.