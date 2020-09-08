Lynchburg, Grayson Co. schools expand free meal programs

(WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City Schools School Nutrition Program is now providing meals to all children in Lynchburg ages 18 and under.

All children, regardless of whether they are enrolled LCS students, are now eligible to receive a free meal kit, which includes breakfast, lunch, supper, and snack.

Meal kits are distributed curbside at the five secondary schools—which include E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools, and Dunbar, Linkhorne, and Sandusky middle schools—Monday through Friday (no holidays) from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Bus deliveries are made between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday (no holidays).

Parents, guardians, and/or caregivers can pick up meals for their children.

The meal delivery map can be found here.

Grayson County Public Schools has been providing Pre-K through 8th grade students free breakfast and lunch. Now, due to new guidance from the USDA, it will be able to provide free meals for high school students, as well.

During the first half of the school year, all Grayson County children can receive free breakfast and lunch. Meals will be served beginning Tuesday, September 8 through December 18.

Meals will be available for pick-up Mondays through Thursdays for remote learners on a first come, first served basis. Meals for Fridays will be distributed on Thursdays.

You can call the school closest to you to find out pick-up times and let them know how many meals you need.

Meals will be available for all children ages 2 through 18.

A drive-thru system will be used for meal pick-up. One lunch and one breakfast will be given to each child in the car.

