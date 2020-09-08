Advertisement

Lynchburg, Grayson Co. schools expand free meal programs

(AP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City Schools School Nutrition Program is now providing meals to all children in Lynchburg ages 18 and under.

All children, regardless of whether they are enrolled LCS students, are now eligible to receive a free meal kit, which includes breakfast, lunch, supper, and snack.

Meal kits are distributed curbside at the five secondary schools—which include E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools, and Dunbar, Linkhorne, and Sandusky middle schools—Monday through Friday (no holidays) from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Bus deliveries are made between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday (no holidays).

Parents, guardians, and/or caregivers can pick up meals for their children.

The meal delivery map can be found here.

Grayson County Public Schools has been providing Pre-K through 8th grade students free breakfast and lunch. Now, due to new guidance from the USDA, it will be able to provide free meals for high school students, as well.

During the first half of the school year, all Grayson County children can receive free breakfast and lunch. Meals will be served beginning Tuesday, September 8 through December 18.

Meals will be available for pick-up Mondays through Thursdays for remote learners on a first come, first served basis. Meals for Fridays will be distributed on Thursdays.

You can call the school closest to you to find out pick-up times and let them know how many meals you need.

Meals will be available for all children ages 2 through 18.

A drive-thru system will be used for meal pick-up. One lunch and one breakfast will be given to each child in the car.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Forest Elementary School talks return to the classroom

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Kids at the school will be in class five days a week.

Consumer

New restaurant at White’s Travel Center gets finishing touches

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Quaker Steak and Oil is a themed restaurant serving everything from steaks to chicken wings, all in a decor featuring local race cars and motorcycles.

Consumer

About 1,100 Lynchburg water bills still outstanding

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
A hard date on cutoffs hasn't been decided yet.

Crime

Danville Police arrest man for woman’s murder

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Detectives are not searching for anyone else for the killing.

News

Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival 2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Candace Monaghan joined the 7@four crew Tuesday

Latest News

News

Technology stocks keep stumbling; Nasdaq down 9% in 3 days

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga
The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in afternoon trading.

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech fall commencement will be online

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students as of September 6.

News

Cleared: Crash closed all westbound lanes of US-460W in Appomattox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash site was at Junction 613 in Appomattox County

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
Many Senate Republicans are resisting more spending.

Community

Roanoke County Public Library plans post-COVID reopening beginning end of September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Masks are required for anyone over three years old, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.