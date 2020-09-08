More than 80 Liberty University students test positive for COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 80 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Liberty University.

84 students and six employees are confirmed to have the virus, which is .62 percent of the student population.

Around 155 students and 25 employees are awaiting results.

Meanwhile, 166 students are quarantining at an off-campus isolation site.

