New restaurant at White’s Travel Center gets finishing touches

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - White’s Travel Center is working on a new feature that’s more about family dining than truck stop.

Quaker Steak and Oil is a themed restaurant serving everything from steaks to chicken wings, all in a decor featuring local race cars and motorcycles.

And uniquely for the small franchise, it will also have an attached museum with old toys, gas pumps and other items collected by owner Robert Berkstresser over the years.

Opening is expected on September 23.

