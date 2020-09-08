Advertisement

One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Carroll County

(KWTX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the community after a shooting Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called about 6:45 a.m. to the area of Chance’s Creek Road and Fancy Gap Highway. They found a male who was dead and a female with gunshot wounds; she was taken to a hospital.

Police in Burlington, North Carolina confirm both people are from there.

Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke and have not released further information about the circumstances of this case.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

