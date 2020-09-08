Advertisement

Roanoke County Public Library plans post-COVID reopening beginning end of September

Roanoke County Public Library
Roanoke County Public Library(Roanoke County Public Library Facebook Page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Library is planning to reopen four of its buildings this fall. South County Library, the largest and most used location in the system, will re-open first, with a projected date of Monday, September 28. Hollins, Glenvar, and Vinton Libraries are slated to reopen over the following several weeks as buildings are prepared and staff rehired.

South County will be open by reservation for county residents Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with only enough visitors to fill 25% of normal occupancy. You can make reservations for one-hour time slots starting September 23 via the library’s website, or by calling 540-772-7507. The library will close for cleaning from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

When you get to the library, you will get information about new protocols. Masks are required for anyone over three years old, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Services will be limited and you can expect a new look:

 While in the library, you may browse the collection, use computer stations, and seek staff help via a barrier or at 6-feet distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.

 Carts will be placed around the library for all items that have been handled but not chosen to take home.

 Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces will remain closed.

 On-site programming will be limited to outdoors with social distancing requirements. For a list of upcoming events, visit the library’s website.

 All virtual programming and curbside pickup and drop-off of materials will continue.

 Adjustments are being made to reopen drive-through windows.

