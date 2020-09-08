Advertisement

Roanoke Fire-EMS extinguishes fire at Red Robin restaurant

Crews responded to the Red Robin on Valley View Blvd. just after 9 a.m.
Crews responded to the Red Robin on Valley View Blvd. just after 9 a.m.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to Valley View Blvd. Tuesday morning for a fire.

Crews arrived just after 9 a.m. at the Red Robin restaurant in the 4800 block of Valley View Blvd. NW, where they found smoke coming from the building and extinguished a fire.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Forest Elementary School talks return to the classroom

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Kids at the school will be in class five days a week.

Consumer

New restaurant at White’s Travel Center gets finishing touches

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Quaker Steak and Oil is a themed restaurant serving everything from steaks to chicken wings, all in a decor featuring local race cars and motorcycles.

Consumer

About 1,100 Lynchburg water bills still outstanding

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
A hard date on cutoffs hasn't been decided yet.

Crime

Danville Police arrest man for woman’s murder

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Detectives are not searching for anyone else for the killing.

News

Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Candace Monaghan joined the 7@four crew Tuesday

Latest News

News

Technology stocks keep stumbling; Nasdaq down 9% in 3 days

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga
The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in afternoon trading.

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech fall commencement will be online

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Virginia Tech is reporting 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students as of September 6.

News

Cleared: Crash closed all westbound lanes of US-460W in Appomattox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash site was at Junction 613 in Appomattox County

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
Many Senate Republicans are resisting more spending.

Safety

Amber Alert: 10-year-old girl missing in Fla.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Randi Canion last seen in the area of the 7800 block of North Bayshore drive in Miami, Florida and has been missing since Saturday.

Community

Roanoke County Public Library plans post-COVID reopening beginning end of September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Masks are required for anyone over three years old, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.