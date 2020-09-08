Roanoke Fire-EMS extinguishes fire at Red Robin restaurant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to Valley View Blvd. Tuesday morning for a fire.

Crews arrived just after 9 a.m. at the Red Robin restaurant in the 4800 block of Valley View Blvd. NW, where they found smoke coming from the building and extinguished a fire.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation.

