Technology stocks keep stumbling; Nasdaq down 9% in 3 days

The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in afternoon trading.
A close up photograph of Charging Bull by Arturo Di Modica. The statue is located near the New York Stock Exchange.
A close up photograph of Charging Bull by Arturo Di Modica. The statue is located near the New York Stock Exchange.
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Big tech stocks are continuing their Icarus-like flight path, and more sharp declines for them are dragging Wall Street toward a third straight loss on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in afternoon trading.

Big names that had been the main reasons for Wall Street’s rocket ride back to record heights were among the heaviest weights, including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. The Nasdaq composite, which is full of many tech stocks, dropped 3.6% and is down 9.5% since Wednesday’s close, which was a record high.

Crude oil prices and Treasury yields were also falling.

