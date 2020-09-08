Technology stocks keep stumbling; Nasdaq down 9% in 3 days

NEW YORK (AP) — Big tech stocks are continuing their Icarus-like flight path, and more sharp declines for them are dragging Wall Street toward a third straight loss on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in afternoon trading.

Big names that had been the main reasons for Wall Street’s rocket ride back to record heights were among the heaviest weights, including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. The Nasdaq composite, which is full of many tech stocks, dropped 3.6% and is down 9.5% since Wednesday’s close, which was a record high.

Crude oil prices and Treasury yields were also falling.