US-29 Business in Amherst County reopened after crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According VDOT and Amherst County Sheriff, all lanes are now back open.

EARLIER: VDOT is reporting a wreck on US-29 Business in Amherst County near Amelon Elementary School, just north of the Amelon Road exit.

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened around 9:30 Monday night.

All northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers should expect delays or seek an alternate route.

AEP is also reporting just under 100 people are without power in the vicinity due to that wreck as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

AEP reporting just under 100 people without power in Amherst County due to vehicle accident. (WDBJ7)

