WATCH: Firefighters take down suspect accused of punching woman in face

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - An assailant is being held accountable for allegedly punching a 60-year-old woman on the street, right in front of a New York City fire station. The firefighters inside made sure he didn’t get away.

Surveillance video shows a 60-year-old woman in a blue shirt walking down the sidewalk when a man on a bicycle swerves over and punches her in the face, knocking her down. He speeds off as four firefighters run after him.

The chase continued around the corner, where the firefighters struggled with the suspect and eventually took him to the ground. Police say while trying to restrain the suspect, a 29-year-old firefighter was punched in the eye, causing bruising and swelling.

As the firefighters went after the suspect, the video shows others check on the victim.

“It’s bad. You can’t hit a woman. She’s very nice. The whole family, I know them. I grew up with them,” said Twin Alzokari, who works at nearby J&A Deli and Grocery.

Alzokari watched the firefighters jump into action after the assault, which happened right in front of a firehouse on Aug. 26 around 5 p.m.

“I just see the guy running with the bike, and I see the fire department came after him,” Alzokari said.

The firefighters stayed with the suspect until police arrived and took him away in handcuffs as a crowd watched.

Neighbors say they’re grateful for the firefighters’ bravery.

“You feel safe. They’re always helping the community, and that’s a very, very good job that they did,” Alzokari said.

Police later identified the suspect as 53-year-old Daniel Biggs, who has 18 prior arrests from robbery to assault. They say the victim doesn’t know Biggs. His motive for the alleged assault is unclear.

Biggs’ last arrest was on Aug. 2 after he allegedly slashed a 26-year-old man in the face.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

