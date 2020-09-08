Advertisement

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 4: A trip to the Virginia Museum of Transportation, story time with Robin Reed and a hands-on activity!

In Episode Four of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, in addition to some kid-friendly headlines, we’re enjoying story time with Robin Reed, taking a trip to the Virginia Museum of Transportation and we’re doing a hands-on activity that involves coloring.
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

Download your own dalmatian coloring pages here.

Plus, listen in to Weather Wise Guy Brent Watt’s podcast episode on the Astronomy Mobile Outreach Vehicle (AMOV), a mobile astronomy outreach platform for schools, clubs, groups, and the general public.

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com

We may read your question or play a video of your question during an episode!

Join us every Tuesday on Facebook for a live WDBJ7+ KidsCast episode.

Watch previous WDBJ7+ KidsCast episodes here.

