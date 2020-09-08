WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 4: A trip to the Virginia Museum of Transportation, story time with Robin Reed and a hands-on activity!

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

In Episode Four of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, in addition to some kid-friendly headlines, we’re enjoying story time with Robin Reed, taking a trip to the Virginia Museum of Transportation and we’re doing a hands-on activity that involves coloring.

Download your own dalmatian coloring pages here.

Plus, listen in to Weather Wise Guy Brent Watt’s podcast episode on the Astronomy Mobile Outreach Vehicle (AMOV), a mobile astronomy outreach platform for schools, clubs, groups, and the general public.

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com

We may read your question or play a video of your question during an episode!

Join us every Tuesday on Facebook for a live WDBJ7+ KidsCast episode.

Watch previous WDBJ7+ KidsCast episodes here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.