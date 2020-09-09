Advertisement

Blacksburg elementary school principal attributes team effort to successful first day back

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is one of the districts heading back to school the week after Labor Day. Students at Prices Fork Elementary returned Tuesday. Their new classroom setup is becoming a familiar sight with students' desks six feet apart, individual supply bins and everyone wearing masks.

“We’ve got students here face-to-face," Principal Kelly Roark said. "We’ve got students at home learning virtually and remotely with teachers this morning.”

She described the hallways inside the elementary school as a bit of a time capsule.

“We were preparing in March for our annual fine arts night when the governor made the decision to close schools, so the kids were very excited to see that it was still here this morning and have that familiar artwork connecting when they walked in.”

Many things aren’t familiar this year as students and teachers figure out their new routines.

“Lots of changes; lots of work over the summer," she said. " Lots of technology training with Google Classroom and Google Meet to help our remote learners feel like they’re in the classroom with their teacher.”

In Montgomery County, elementary students are going to school half a day, four days a week, with Wednesdays being a deep-cleaning day.

“Right now we have 24 classroom teachers, so one of those in each grade is teaching remotely," Roark said. "And then we have about 115 students who are learning remotely and about 300 who are coming face-to-face, half in the morning, half in the afternoon.”

Roark explained teachers have taken the same education goals and principles as years past and simply changed the teaching format.

“We’re providing that a.m. and p.m. experience, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. So between 12 and 1, we’re doing a lot of deep cleaning, sanitizing of those desks and chairs for that B Group in to that clean, sanitized environment.”

There are also some classrooms that don’t have students in them at all as teachers use those empty spaces for teaching the students who are learning remotely.

“Some teachers have remote students in the morning and face-to-face in the afternoon," Roark said. "Here at Prices Fork we actually have a lot of teachers who are fully remote.”

Principal Roark said day one was a success in large part due to the whole community working together.

“It’s taken everybody to make this happen today and we’re appreciative of that. We have parents, teachers and community members who are really thankful that all of that answer has gone into such a a safe, smooth start.”

And though the school year is off to a different start than everyone is used to, Roark says her goal for the year remains the same.

“I think our biggest hope is that through these models, whether they be remote or face-to-face, we’re able to keep that high instructional standard that we want for our students," she said. "We’re working through our routines with cleanliness and safety, but we want to hold our instruction as a top priority and I think we can do that.”

She also hopes students and teachers do get to stay in school, but added all the teachers are prepared to make changes if the reopening phases change and they are required to scale back.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

News

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.

Crime

Suspect in Roanoke County explosives case surrenders to police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect was sought for Manufacture, transport, distribute, possess or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices.

News

Virginia State Police respond to incident in Montgomery County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are assisting Montgomery County officials with an incident on Blair Street.

Safety

N.C. boy killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The accident happened near milepost 297 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, just before noon September 6.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Salem schools moving to 100% attendance for early grades, 50% for 3rd-12th

Updated: 5 hours ago
This change in schedule is set to begin Monday, September 14.

Forecast

Wednesday, September 9, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 4

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

State police report 17 traffic deaths in Virginia over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
State police investigated a total of 484 crashes during the holiday weekend.

Coronavirus

Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops; Radford leaves hotspot top ten list

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,072 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,051 reported Tuesday.

Politics

Rocky Mount names assistant town manager

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Mark Moore is making the move from Pittsylvania County, where he served as the director of parks and recreation for more than nine years. He has also held positions with the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Botetourt County.