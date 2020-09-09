Driver injured in fiery late-night crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver was taken to Bedford Memorial late Tuesday night after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford.

Fire crews got a call around 11:30 p.m. about a car that had crashed into a tree near the 5500 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike. They were already en route when Bedford Police officers on scene alerted them to heavy fire coming from the car. The driver was out of the car.

The fire was quickly extinguished and marked under control at 11:43 p.m.

The driver was treated and transported to Bedford Memorial. The extent of the driver’s injuries hasn’t been released.

