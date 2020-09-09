Focus on law enforcement as Good rallies supporters in 5th District race

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first stops in a three-day campaign swing took Republican Congressional candidate Bob Good to the courthouse steps in Bedford, Appomattox and Buckingham, and put the focus on support for law enforcement.

“This is not the time to stand down,” Good told supporters. “This is the time to stand up, to stand up for the rule of law, to stand up for public safety, to stand up for the well-being of our citizens and to stand up for those who wear the uniform and wear the badge.”

Good said he would work to increase funding for police, protect an individual’s right to bear arms and support stronger penalties for anyone who assaults a police officer.

All are issues, he told WDBJ7, that resonate with a majority of the voters in the 5th district.

“We’re going to stand with President Trump’s economic policies, that bring jobs and opportunities for all Americans,” Good said in an interview. “We’re going to stand up for energy independence. We’re going to stand up for education that puts parents in charge of their education choices. And we’re going to stand behind our law enforcement. And those are the things that residents in the 5th district care about, and they’re going to be with us in this campaign.”

Good’s Democratic opponent Cameron Webb met with students at the University of Virginia Tuesday. Webb has been campaigning virtually and in person, including a visit to Danville two weeks ago.

The pace will only accelerate as both candidates sprint to the finish on November 3.

