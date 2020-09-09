Advertisement

Focus on law enforcement as Good rallies supporters in 5th District race

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first stops in a three-day campaign swing took Republican Congressional candidate Bob Good to the courthouse steps in Bedford, Appomattox and Buckingham, and put the focus on support for law enforcement.

“This is not the time to stand down,” Good told supporters. “This is the time to stand up, to stand up for the rule of law, to stand up for public safety, to stand up for the well-being of our citizens and to stand up for those who wear the uniform and wear the badge.”

Good said he would work to increase funding for police, protect an individual’s right to bear arms and support stronger penalties for anyone who assaults a police officer.

All are issues, he told WDBJ7, that resonate with a majority of the voters in the 5th district.

“We’re going to stand with President Trump’s economic policies, that bring jobs and opportunities for all Americans,” Good said in an interview. “We’re going to stand up for energy independence. We’re going to stand up for education that puts parents in charge of their education choices. And we’re going to stand behind our law enforcement. And those are the things that residents in the 5th district care about, and they’re going to be with us in this campaign.”

Good’s Democratic opponent Cameron Webb met with students at the University of Virginia Tuesday. Webb has been campaigning virtually and in person, including a visit to Danville two weeks ago.

The pace will only accelerate as both candidates sprint to the finish on November 3.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Rocky Mount names assistant town manager

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Mark Moore is making the move from Pittsylvania County, where he served as the director of parks and recreation for more than nine years. He has also held positions with the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Botetourt County.

Politics

Virginia House approves bill to end police immunity

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By DENISE LAVOIE
Legislation aimed at making it easier to sue police officers for misconduct in Virginia has been revived for a second time and approved by the state House of Delegates

Politics

Roanoke City Council develops legislative agenda

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Every year, Roanoke City Council members prepare a wish list for state lawmakers. They began that process Tuesday morning.

National Politics

House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Travis Leder
Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.

Latest News

Politics

Rockbridge Area Republicans hold Labor Day breakfast amid pandemic concerns

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Rockbridge Area Republicans were the only ones to have a gathering this year. The Democrats decided to forgo their breakfast because of COVID.

Consumer

Senator Kaine holds virtual discussion with Virginians on impacts of USPS delays

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
Senator Tim Kaine met with Virginians' virtually to talk about concerns over the current USPS delays.

Politics

Passions flare as criminal justice reforms advance in House

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Passions flared Thursday in the Virginia House of Delegates, as criminal justice reforms continued to advance. Republicans questioned the priorities of the Democratic majority, and Democrats defended changes they say are long overdue.

Politics

Alleghany County supervisor faces controversy over Facebook post

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The board member’s critics now say that a resignation is what they expect, or they will take further action.

Politics

Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The request is based on comments AG Herring is said to have made about supporting his own party in denying ballot access to Kanye West.

Politics

Governor highlights health equity during visit to Roanoke

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The COVID-19 pandemic is focusing fresh attention on disparities in health care, education, housing, nutrition and other areas. Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam highlighted those challenges during a visit to Roanoke.