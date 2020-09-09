Advertisement

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ gets drama series reboot

Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The drama series based on the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” has a home.

Will Smith announced “Bel-Air” has been picked up for two seasons on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

It is based on a viral video trailer that imagined the ’90s sitcom as a modern-day drama.

Morgan Cooper created the video and is set to write, direct and executive produce the show.

Smith also will be an executive producer.

He starred in the original sitcom as a West Philadelphia teen who went to live with relatives in Bel-Air.

This comes after news the cast of the “Fresh Prince” are coming together for an unscripted reunion special to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

That is expected to air on HBO Max sometime around Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National

Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The report contradicts public claims by Louis DeJoy that the recent moves he imposed “should not have impacted anybody.″

National Politics

US withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

National

Attorney General Daniel Cameron set to present Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including children and the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is now facing federal charges.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden aims to rebuild ‘blue wall’ in appeal to autoworkers

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president’s first pandemic-era campaign trips beyond his home in Delaware have been to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, an indication of how closely Biden’s electoral prospects are tied to winning back those formerly reliably Democratic states.

National Politics

Biden calls Trump's trade policy 'reckless'

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden said: "Even before President Trump's failed response to COVID-19 crashed our economy, his reckless and chaotic trade policy had thrown American manufacturing into recession."

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

National Politics

Whistleblower claims pressure to alter Homeland Security intel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to make his intelligence reports reflect the priorities of the Trump administration.

News

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.