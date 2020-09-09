Advertisement

Georgia police don’t even try to stop motorcyclist going 178 mph

He was going nearly three times the speed limit
At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.
At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.(Source: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Gray News) – Police just north of Atlanta did a doubletake when they clocked a motorcyclist going nearly three times the posted speed limit this week.

At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.

“No, the officer didn’t even attempt a stop. Just passed along the ‘brief’ description to agencies south of us into Atlanta,” said a post from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

This was earlier today on 400. Hopefully, the driver of the sport bike matures a little before a tragedy happens. No,...

Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Georgia’s “Super Speeder Law” defines a super speeder as a driver convicted of speeding at 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or at 85 mph and above on any road or highway in the state.

A conviction adds $200 to any other fees associated with the ticket.

“Hopefully, the driver of the sport bike matures a little before a tragedy happens,” the ADPS said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National

Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The report contradicts public claims by Louis DeJoy that the recent moves he imposed “should not have impacted anybody.″

National Politics

US withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

National

Attorney General Daniel Cameron set to present Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including children and the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is now facing federal charges.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden aims to rebuild ‘blue wall’ in appeal to autoworkers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president’s first pandemic-era campaign trips beyond his home in Delaware have been to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, an indication of how closely Biden’s electoral prospects are tied to winning back those formerly reliably Democratic states.

National Politics

Biden calls Trump's trade policy 'reckless'

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden said: "Even before President Trump's failed response to COVID-19 crashed our economy, his reckless and chaotic trade policy had thrown American manufacturing into recession."

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

National Politics

Whistleblower claims pressure to alter Homeland Security intel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to make his intelligence reports reflect the priorities of the Trump administration.

News

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.