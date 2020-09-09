Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Get the flu shot early. That’s what local health experts are recommending.

Carilion Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie says early flu shots may help prevent hospital visits and additional deaths.

Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.

Because symptoms are similar, experts say, it may be difficult to determine the difference between the viruses. “This year, it’s particularly important to be immunized and do the right things to prevent getting influenza because there is another respiratory virus in the system," explained Baffoe-Bonnie.

Flu shots are now available at Carilion Family and Community Medicine practices, VelocityCare sites, and Carilion Pharmacies. Carilion is also hosting Free Community Flu Clinics.

So far, 20 clinics have been scheduled. Information for upcoming clinics can be found at CarilionClinic.org/calendar.

Lastly, Carilion Wellness will host Healthy Happy Hour events for members, offering flu shots on-site.

