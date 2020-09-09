Advertisement

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year. (Carilion Clinic)
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year. (Carilion Clinic)(Carilion Clinic)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Get the flu shot early. That’s what local health experts are recommending.

Carilion Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie says early flu shots may help prevent hospital visits and additional deaths.

Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.

Because symptoms are similar, experts say, it may be difficult to determine the difference between the viruses. “This year, it’s particularly important to be immunized and do the right things to prevent getting influenza because there is another respiratory virus in the system," explained Baffoe-Bonnie.

Flu shots are now available at Carilion Family and Community Medicine practices, VelocityCare sites, and Carilion Pharmacies. Carilion is also hosting Free Community Flu Clinics.

So far, 20 clinics have been scheduled. Information for upcoming clinics can be found at CarilionClinic.org/calendar.

Lastly, Carilion Wellness will host Healthy Happy Hour events for members, offering flu shots on-site.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

Crime

Suspect in Roanoke County explosives case surrenders to police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect was sought for Manufacture, transport, distribute, possess or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices.

News

Virginia State Police respond to incident in Montgomery County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are assisting Montgomery County officials with an incident on Blair Street.

Safety

N.C. boy killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The accident happened near milepost 297 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, just before noon September 6.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Salem schools moving to 100% attendance for early grades, 50% for 3rd-12th

Updated: 5 hours ago
This change in schedule is set to begin Monday, September 14.

Forecast

Wednesday, September 9, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 4

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

State police report 17 traffic deaths in Virginia over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
State police investigated a total of 484 crashes during the holiday weekend.

Coronavirus

Virginia percentage of positive COVID tests drops; Radford leaves hotspot top ten list

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,072 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,051 reported Tuesday.

Politics

Rocky Mount names assistant town manager

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Mark Moore is making the move from Pittsylvania County, where he served as the director of parks and recreation for more than nine years. He has also held positions with the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Botetourt County.