Lynchburg City appoints interim city manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council has appointed an interim city manager.

They picked Reid Wodicka, who has served as deputy city manager since 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing to move forward on a number of things that we’re working on and make Lynchburg a better place than it already is," said Wodicka.

Wodicka’s appointment as interim city manager comes only a few weeks after Douglas Stanley’s resignation.

Stanley resigned before his start date, which was set to be the first of this month.

Wodicka says it’s time to move forward.

“It’s a big city and it’s a big organization and we have to be focusing on moving ourselves forward and not on things that have happened in the past," said Wodicka.

As deputy manager, he’s worked with roughly half of the city’s departments on different things.

He says this time now will help him learn more about Lynchburg.

“So I’ve overseen about half the city departments, so I’ll be expanding that role out into the other city departments for the time that I am in interim," said Wodicka.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan released a statement Wednesday about the situation.

She says City Council still owes it to the community to find the best candidate for city manager.

In the meantime, Wodicka says he has a few things he’s looking to get done.

He’s already thinking about things like the next budget and continuing to engage with city residents.

“We really wanna make sure that we are continuing to engage with the community and making sure we’re hearing back as much as we possibly can," said Wodicka.

