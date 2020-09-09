Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms

A low pressure system continues to develop off the east coast. This low will bring us an easterly component to the wind increasing our chances of showers and storms. Some rain may fall heavily at times this afternoon and evening, especially in the eastern part of our region. The weather system will stick around through the end of the work week keeping a chance of showers and storms in the forecast. Another storm system will approach the area this weekend giving us more showers and storms. We should begin to quiet down a bit early next week with more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

A low pressure system off the coast will deliver a low-level easterly component to the wind and bring moisture off the Atlantic into the region. This will increase our humidity levels and available water to help produce off and on showers and thunderstorms, mainly each afternoon. Any storms that develop could have high rainfall rates. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Showers and storm chances increase by the middle of the week. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’ll watch for a cutoff low in the Midwest that will eventually get picked up by an approaching front arriving over the weekend. Until that front moves through early Sunday, look for muggy weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. By Sunday, we should get a notable drop in humidity and temperatures.

Another round of showers and storms head our way this weekend. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 2 areas for possible development through the next 5 days not including Rene and Paulette. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.

Here's the latest look at the tropics. (WDBJ)

Here's your five day forecast for Paulette and Rene. (WDBJ)

It has been 24 years since a major hurricane (CAT 3+) made landfall along the east coast. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts takes a look back at Hurricane Fran in the Weather Wise Guy Podcast.