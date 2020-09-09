Advertisement

Marketers are gathering kids’ data through apps, study says

Research found that 67% of apps played by children three to four-years-old collected data, including location data, and shared it with "third party" marketing companies
Research found that 67% of apps played by children three to four-years-old collected data, including location data, and shared it with "third party" marketing companies(CNN Newsource)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests educational apps children are playing could be violating their privacy and be in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

The study, published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzed how developers collect and share personal digital information while children are using many of the tens of thousands of digital apps created for kids.

The research found that 67% of apps played by children 3 to 4 years old collected data, including location data, and shared it with “third party” marketing companies.

Researchers say that information is used to profile consumers and target ads.

Experts say parents should monitor what apps their children use and adjust settings to avoid exploiting children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National

Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The report contradicts public claims by Louis DeJoy that the recent moves he imposed “should not have impacted anybody.″

National Politics

US withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

National

Attorney General Daniel Cameron set to present Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including children and the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is now facing federal charges.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden aims to rebuild ‘blue wall’ in appeal to autoworkers

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president’s first pandemic-era campaign trips beyond his home in Delaware have been to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, an indication of how closely Biden’s electoral prospects are tied to winning back those formerly reliably Democratic states.

National Politics

Biden calls Trump's trade policy 'reckless'

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden said: "Even before President Trump's failed response to COVID-19 crashed our economy, his reckless and chaotic trade policy had thrown American manufacturing into recession."

Economy

Several Pizza Hut restaurants closed in southwest Virginia

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company said as many employees as possible are being transferred to other NPC or Yum! Brand locations.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

National Politics

Whistleblower claims pressure to alter Homeland Security intel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to make his intelligence reports reflect the priorities of the Trump administration.

News

Local health experts encouraging community to get flu shot early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Up to 56,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza last year.