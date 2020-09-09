Montgomery County boxing gym works to keep its members safe and active

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is rising on the New York Times COVID-19 hotspot list. The county sits at number 45 as of Wednesday.

But a boxing gym in Blacksburg is working to keep members safe and active.

“If you look at the movies and a lot of the inspirational stories that you hear about boxing, is really a lot like life - it’s challenging, especially this year,” said Kevin Bowen, the owner and operator of Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness.

Blacksburg’s Boxing and Fitness has experienced those challenges. The gym recently reopened after being closed three months due to the pandemic. But now things look a little different. The boxing ring was taken out to make more space, while classes are socially distant.

Bowen said of 450 members, more than half are Virginia Tech students.

“Obviously those numbers have recently been cut in two, with all things pandemic there’s still a lot of folks hesitant to go out, hesitant to come into a gym,” said Bowen.

New safety measures like temperature checks, online classes and extra sanitation have been added. The hope is that members, especially students, continue to come to the gym.

“We are a boxing gym. There’s always been imminent danger in what we do daily. But safety is always our number one priority for all of our members and visitors coming through the door, and we find with this virus it is no different,” said Bowen.

Because Bowen says the pandemic has beat us up a little, but like boxing it’s all about getting back up after the fight.

The owner also said if you'd like to learn more about the gym you can visit their website

