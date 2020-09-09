More natural gas options coming to Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More residents in Botetourt County will soon have the option to use natural gas.

Roanoke Gas Company has expanded its service to the Blue Ridge area of the county.

They started adding new service lines because of the new Colonial Elementary School project.

Local leaders say some are excited about the new opportunity to heat their home.

“When they found out about this, the constituents are glad to have the option. Some people would rather have the gas than they would electricity,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Billy Martin said.

The Roanoke Gas Company says about 20 homes have already expressed interest in setting up their own gas lines. The company hopes to continue expanding in this community over the next year.

