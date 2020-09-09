N.C. boy killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WDBJ) - An 11-year-old from North Carolina died in a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday.

The accident happened near milepost 297 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, just before noon September 6.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle took corrective action when the vehicle in front of him came to a sudden stop. This caused the motorcycle to enter the opposite lane, where it collided with a pickup.

The biker, of Taylorsville, N.C., was take to a hospital and treated for injuries. His son, a passenger on the motorcycle, was flown to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Both were wearing helmets at the time. The driver of the truck received only minor injuries.

