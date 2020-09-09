Advertisement

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased to near 40 mph Wednesday morning with additional strengthening expected over the next few days.

Rene was centered about 510 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 13 mph. The storm isn’t posing a threat to any land.

Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

That storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with gradual weakening expected to begin Thursday or Friday.

