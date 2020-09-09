Roanoke Valley Collective Response announces Blueprint to Action plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group working to fight opioid addiction in the Roanoke Valley has announced its plans to help.

The Roanoke Valley Collective Response (RVCR) released its Blueprint to Action Wednesday.

The plan is broken down into five working groups with 22 recommendations including Prevention, Treatment, Crisis Response, Child and Family Support and Recovery.

Leaders say more attention to the opioid crisis is needed, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. “There were more overdoses in April 2020 than there were in all of 2019 in our community,” explained Kimberly Horn, the chair of RVCR steering committee. "And certainly as we’re looking toward the next quarter, we expect that to continue on an upward tick and it’s extremely alarming.”

The RVCR formed in Sept. 2018 with about 60 members. Now, there are 280 with 130 organizations involved.

Organizers say their next steps include getting the blueprint out to other local leaders and lawmakers. The group is also working to secure funding sources.

