Rocky Mount names assistant town manager

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Rocky Mount has named its new assistant town manager.

Mark W. Moore was chosen from a pool of applicants spanning the country.

Moore is a 1998 graduate of Ferrum College and a 22-year veteran of municipal government. He will serve as Rocky Mount’s assistant town manager/directory of community development.

Moore is making the move from Pittsylvania County, where he served as the director of parks and recreation for more than nine years. He has also held positions with the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Botetourt County.

Moore graduated from Virginia Tech’s Local Government Management program and has a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbia Southern University.

“I am excited to return to Rocky Mount and the region that helped shape me during my formative undergraduate years,” Moore said. “I look forward to meeting the community, staff, and council and working as a team to move Rocky Mount forward.”

During his time in Pittsylvania County, Moore oversaw campaigns to fund new parks, trails and athletic fields; spearheaded the creation of a community center; and guided the parks and rec department through the addition of staff.

In addition, Moore served as chairman of Pittsylvania County’s leadership team and worked to develop a revenue-gathering county welcome sign sponsorship program. He helped establish an employee-evaluation system and served as the county’s public information officer during the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Moore serves as the Chatham Rotary Chapter president and has a history of volunteer and community-led projects.

“Mark brings the right mix of perspective, enthusiasm, experience and education, and I am very excited to have him as part of the Rocky Mount team” said Town Manager C. James Ervin.

Moore will begin his new position in Rocky Mounty Monday, October 5.

