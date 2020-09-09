Advertisement

Ruger the dog rescued by Rockbridge area firefighters

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruger is a bear dog, and he’s a little under the weather.

“Ruger is pretty beaten up," said veterinarian Dr. Walter Logan of the Well Pets Group. "But the most, the most damage was done to his upper forearm on the front leg.”

It makes for a dramatic X-ray.

“From what I understand, he’d fallen quite a few feet, maybe 30 or 40 feet,” Logan said, pointing at the displaced bones in the picture.

Ruger fell off a bluff near the Blue Ridge Parkway, so far his owners had to call in help from the Glasgow and Buena Vista Fire Departments.

“He is very lucky," Logan said. "And I’ll tell you what, the rescue crew did a phenomenal job helping stabilize that arm and getting him here in sort of record time.”

Helping him to be the much happier dog you see at the vet’s office.

He’ll have surgery to get that break lined up to heal, and being a young dog – less than a year old – he has an advantage.

“And so he’s going to heal quickly," Logan said. "So instead of having to work with it for two to three months, we can probably get away with six weeks. So I’m excited about that.”

Letting Ruger get out into the woods again, hopefully a little more carefully.

