Salem schools moving to 100% attendance for early grades, 50% for 3rd-12th

Salem City Schools
Salem City Schools(Ann Taylor)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools will make some changes in attendance as the school year continues to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district says students in Pre-K through 2nd grade will attend school every day school is in session and be dismissed at 1:15 in the afternoon.

Grades 3 through 12 will transition to 50% attendence for those who selected hybrid instruction. Those students will attend school two days a week, and Wednesdays will be all online.

This change in schedule is set to begin Monday, September 14.

