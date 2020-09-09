Salem schools moving to 100% attendance for early grades, 50% for 3rd-12th

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools will make some changes in attendance as the school year continues to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district says students in Pre-K through 2nd grade will attend school every day school is in session and be dismissed at 1:15 in the afternoon.

Grades 3 through 12 will transition to 50% attendence for those who selected hybrid instruction. Those students will attend school two days a week, and Wednesdays will be all online.

This change in schedule is set to begin Monday, September 14.

